COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key releasing on June 6 at comedk.org

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 05, 2023 08:03 PM IST

COMDEK UGCET 2023 examination final answer key releasing on June 6.

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release the final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam on June 6. The final answer key will be released at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the COMDEK UGCET 2023 examination can download the answer key from the official website at comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam 2023 was held on May 28. COMEDK Rank Card 2023 will be available on June 10. The provisional answer key was released on May 30.

COMEDK 2023: How to check final answer key

Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

On the homepage, click on the COMDEK UGCET 2023 final answer key

Key in your login details

Your final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

