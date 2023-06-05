COMEDK UGET 2023 final answer key releasing on June 6 at comedk.org
COMDEK UGCET 2023 examination final answer key releasing on June 6.
The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will release the final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam on June 6. The final answer key will be released at 12 noon. Candidates who have appeared for the COMDEK UGCET 2023 examination can download the answer key from the official website at comedk.org.
COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam 2023 was held on May 28. COMEDK Rank Card 2023 will be available on June 10. The provisional answer key was released on May 30.
COMEDK 2023: How to check final answer key
Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.
On the homepage, click on the COMDEK UGCET 2023 final answer key
Key in your login details
Your final answer key will be displayed on the screen
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
