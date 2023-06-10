Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / COMEDK UGET 2023 results declared at comedk.org, direct link here

COMEDK UGET 2023 results declared at comedk.org, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 10, 2023 11:03 AM IST

COMEDK UGET 2023 results has been declared. Candidates can check the results through the direct link given below.

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has declared COMEDK UGET 2023 results. Candidates who have appeared for Undergraduate Entrance Test can check the results through the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Direct link to check COMEDK UGET 2023 Results 

COMEDK UGET 2023 results: How to check

COMEDK UGET 2023 results declared at comedk.org, direct link here

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.
  • Click on COMEDK Result 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

COMEDK UGET-2023 test scores are valid only for admissions during the academic year 2023-2024. The final merit list or rank list will also be released by the organisation along with the results and will be available on the official website.

The counselling dates will be announced by the Institute soon. The eligibility criteria for admissions has been shared by the organization on the official site for engineering and architecture courses. For more related details candidates can check the official site of COMEDK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
comedk uget
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP