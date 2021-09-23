Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021 to be released at 4 pm today

COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021 to be released today at 4 pm. Candidates can check the final answer key after it's released on the official website of COMEDK at comedk.org
UPDATED ON SEP 23, 2021 01:54 PM IST
COMEDK UGET 2021 answer key to be released today at 4 pm(HT file)

COMEDK UGET final answer keys 2021: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will at 4 pm on Thursday release the COMEDK UGET final answer key. COMEDK has already released the provisional answer keys. Candidates can check the COMEDK UGET final answer key after its release on the official website of COMEDK at www.comedk.org.

The COMEDK result will be based on the final answer key. The score card will be available on September 26 from 4 pm.

The last date for receiving challenges/objections pertaining to the provisional answer keys was September 19, till 4 pm.

COMEDK UGET Final Answer Key 2021: How to check

Visit the official website of Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka comedk.org.

On the homepage click on the candidate’s login link

A new window will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

Your final answer key will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference

Note: In case of any queries please write an email to  studenthelpdesk@comedk.org or helpdesk@unigauge.com.

