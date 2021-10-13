CS result for executive, foundation programs delayed due to technical error: ICS

The ICSI CS executive and foundation results have been delayed due to a technical error, the institute said on Wednesday. The CS executive result, though is currently available in the result portal of ICSI, is said to have not been declared by the institute. The CS foundation result was scheduled to be released at 4 pm and the CS executive program result was expected at 2 pm.

The official website to check ICSI CS results is https://icsi.examresults.net/

“Due to Technical error, the display of results of Executive (Old and New syllabus both) and Foundation Programme declared today is delayed. The result will be displayed as soon as the error is rectified. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” the ICSI joint secretary of exams has announced on the website.

The ICSI has already declared the CS professional result. Vaishnavi Badrinarayan Biyani has topped the CS professional exam in new syllabus and Eshan Manoj Loiya is the topper in CS professional exam in old syllabus.