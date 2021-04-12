Home / Education / Exam Results / CSBC Bihar Police constable final result 2021 declared at csbc.bih.nic.in
CSBC Bihar Police constable final result 2021 declared at csbc.bih.nic.in

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) Bihar on Monday declared the final result of exam to recruit constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 12, 2021 08:08 PM IST
The list of finally selected candidates can be checked on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.(File photo)

The list of finally selected candidates can be checked on the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in.

The recruitment advertisement to fill 11, 880 vacancies was released in October 2019. The written exam for this recruitment process was held on January 12 and March 8, 2020. The result of the written examination was declared on June 8, 2020 in which 59, 402 candidates were selected for the Physical efficiency test (PET).

The PET exam was held from December 7, 2020 to January 30, 2021 and on February 4, 2021 in which 48,227 candidates appeared.

Here is the direct link to check list of finally selected candidates.

How to check CSBC Constable 2021 Final Result:

Visit the official website of CSBC at csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on “Finally selected candidates for the post of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police, Special India Reserve Battalion and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion.”

Check roll number of finally selected candidates

Download and save it for future reference

The finally selected candidates should read the notice 'Regarding joining date and allotment of districts and units of finally selected candidates' and act accordingly.

