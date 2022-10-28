Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CSBC Prohibition Constable written exam result out at csbc.bih.nic.in, link here

Published on Oct 28, 2022 10:01 PM IST

CSBC Prohibition Constable written exam result: The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the result for the prohibition Constable post.

CSBC Prohibition Constable written exam result: Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.(csbc.bih.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

CSBC conducted the prohibition Constable written exam on October 16, 2022.

A total of 380 candidates have been shortlisted for the next round i.e Physical recruitment test (PET) followed by document verification.

The PET exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 19, 2022 in Patna.

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website from November 1, 2022.

A total of 98,870 candidates appeared in the written examination.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 76 vacancies of prohibition Constable.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in

Click on the prohibition dept. tab

Click on the result link for the post of prohibition Constable

The result PDF will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

