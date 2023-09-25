CTET Result 2023 Live Updates: CBSE CTET results expected soon at ctet.nic.in

CTET Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) held in August 2023 is awaited. Central Board of Secondary Education will declare CTET result 2023 on the official website, ctet.nic.in.

CTET Result 2023 Live Updates(HT file)

The result is expected by September end, as informed by the board in the examination information bulletin.

The provisional answer key was issued earlier this month and the window to raise objections is over.

The test was held on August 20. This time, over 29 lakh candidates – 15,01,719 for paper 1 (for classes 1 to 5) and 14,02,184 for paper 2 (for classes 6 to 8) were registered. The attendance in the exam was around 80 per cent.

