CTET Result 2024 Live: July result expected soon; here's how to download marks sheet, certificate

CTET Result 2024 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the CTET July 2024 result soon. When declared, the candidates can check it on ctet.nic. using the roll number. Last time, the CTET result was announced 8 days after the provisional answer key. The January exam was held on January 21 and the answer key was released on February 7. The result was declared on February 15.

This year, the test took place on July 7 and the provisional answer key was released on July 24. The extended window to raise objections to the provisional answer key was closed on July 27 and the result is expected in the next few days.

In the answer key notification, CBSE informed that if a challenge is accepted by the board, meaning if a mistake is noticed by the subject experts in the provisional answer key, a policy decision will be made and the fee will be refunded.

The July exam was held at test centres located in 136 cities across the country. The exam was held in two shifts – paper 2 from 9:30 am to 12 pm and paper 1 from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Steps to check CTET July result 2024

Go to ctet.nic.in.

Open the CTET result link given on the home page.

On the login window, enter your roll.

Submit and check your result.

CTET Result 2024: About marks sheets

Like last time,marks sheets and certificates of the CTET July exam will be provided through DigiLocker.

The board will create DigiLocker accounts of all candidates who appeared in the test and login details will be shared with candidates on registered mobile numbers. The digital marks sheets and certificates will come with encrypted QR codes which can be scanned and verified using the DigiLocker mobile app.

CTET result date and time and other updates.