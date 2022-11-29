CU Results 2022: Calcutta University 4th semester result declared, check here

Calcutta University has declared CU Results 2022 on November 29, 2022. The result has been declared for 4th semester examinations for B.A and B.Sc courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official site of Calcutta University at caluniv.ac.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The result has been declared for B.A./B.Sc. Semester-IV (Honours/General/Major) Examinations,2022 (Under CBCS). The result of the said exam can be checked by entering the 12 digit roll and number excluding the hyphen. The result will be available on wbresults.nic.in and also on exametc.com.

Direct link to check Calcutta University 4th semester result here

CU Results 2022: How to check

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of Calcutta University at caluniv.ac.in.

Click on Calcutta University 4th semester result link available on the home page.ht edu

Enter the roll number and enter captcha and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official site of University of Calcutta.

Official Notice

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON