CUET PG Result 2022 soon at cuet.nta.nic.in, Know how to check

Updated on Sep 26, 2022 04:08 PM IST

NTA CUET PG 2022 result releasing soon at cuet.nta.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

The Result of CUET PG 2022 will be announced by the National Testing Agency soon. CUET PG results will be available on cuet.nta.nic.in and on ntaresults.nic.in.

The CUET PG 2022 final answer key was released on September 23, 2022. The provisional answer key was released on September 16, 2022 and candidates were allowed to raise objections till September 18, 2022.

Among all the universities, BHU received 3.5 lakh applications, followed by JNU with 2.3 lakh applications. More than 55 percent of candidates took the CUET PG exam.

CUET PG Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

