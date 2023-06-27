Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CUET UG 2023 answer key to release soon: says UGC Chairman

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 08:01 PM IST

NTA will release the CUET UG Answer Key 2023 soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the CUET UG 2023 Answer Key, said UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar today, June 28. Candidates will be able to check the CUET UG 2023 answer keys from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

“ For CUET-UG, NTA will soon announce the dates for Answer Key Challenge. The candidates, who are unsatisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a non-refundable fee. For the NTA announcement on the Answer Key Challenge, please visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in”, tweeted UGC Chairman.

CUET UG 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Next, click on the answer key tab

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check the CUET UG 2023 answer keys

Take print for the future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
national testing agency results
