The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the CUET UG 2023 Answer Key, said UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar today, June 28. Candidates will be able to check the CUET UG 2023 answer keys from the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 answer key to release soon, says UGC Chairman

“ For CUET-UG, NTA will soon announce the dates for Answer Key Challenge. The candidates, who are unsatisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a non-refundable fee. For the NTA announcement on the Answer Key Challenge, please visit https://cuet.samarth.ac.in”, tweeted UGC Chairman.

CUET UG 2023 answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website of CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Next, click on the answer key tab

Enter your application number, date of birth and log in.

Check the CUET UG 2023 answer keys

Take print for the future reference.