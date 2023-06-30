The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 are expected to be declared by July 15. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can check the results at the official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in, once released.

CUET UG 2023: Results expected to be out by July 15

This year around 14 lakh candidates have appeared for the examination this year.

NTA released CUET UG Answer Key 2023 on June 28, 2023, and candidates have till July 1 to raise objections.

Students will have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question challenged to raise objections. The challenges made by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. The Final Answer Key will be updated and the result will be prepared and released.

CUET UG results 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the CUET UG 2023 result link

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your CUET UG 2023 results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.