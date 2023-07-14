CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results by Monday, UGC Chairman confirms
- CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates can check their scorecards on cuet.samarth.ac.in once it is announced.
CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: Results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 will be announced by Monday, July 17, University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has confirmed. Previously, it was said that this result will be out on or before July 15. Candidates can check their scorecards on cuet.samarth.ac.in once it is announced.
To check CUET results, candidates have to use their exam application number and date of birth as login credentials.
Kumar said that NTA is not rushing while analysing the large amount of data to ensure “error-free results”.
“…Eight hundred forty-one question papers were used, 214 in various languages, 534 in English and Hindi, and 93 in 11 regional languages. There were a total of 148,000 questions in these papers. Candidates could challenge the keys from June 29 to July 1, 2023. Approximately 25,782 answer key challenges were received, 3,886 of which were unique,” he said.
(With inputs from HT Correspondent)
Follow this live blog for latest updates on CUET UG results.
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 09:02 AM
Not rushing, want to ensure error free result: UGC Chief on CUET result
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 08:20 AM
Why CUET UG result 2023 has been delayed?
The results of CUET-UG, have been postponed by two days due to a large number of key challenges received by the National Testing Agency (NTA), Kumar has informed.
Previously scheduled on or before July 15, it will be now out by July 17.
- Fri, 14 Jul 2023 08:06 AM
CUET UG result 2023 by Monday
CUET UG results will be announced by Monday, July 17, according to University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar.