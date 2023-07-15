CUET UG Result 2023 Live: NTA CUET UG results releasing by July 16 morning

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce CUET UG Result 2023 tonight, July 15 or tomorrow morning, July 16, 2023. The results of Common University Entrance Test for UG can be checked once released on the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET UG results, direct link, toppers, cut off, latest news at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The date of release of results have been confirmed by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “CUET-UG update: NTA is working hard to announce the CUET-UG results as soon as possible. NTA's target is to announce the results positively by tonight or tomorrow morning.”

Along with the declaration of results, the cut off marks, toppers name is also expected to be announced by the Agency.

Around 14.90 lakh students have appeared for CUET UG examination that was conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023 in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.

