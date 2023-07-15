Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CUET UG Result 2023 Live: NTA CUET UG results releasing by July 16 morning
Live

CUET UG Result 2023 Live: NTA CUET UG results releasing by July 16 morning

Jul 15, 2023 01:12 PM IST
OPEN APP

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET UG results will be announced tonight or tomorrow morning. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency, NTA will announce CUET UG Result 2023 tonight, July 15 or tomorrow morning, July 16, 2023. The results of Common University Entrance Test for UG can be checked once released on the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET UG results, direct link, toppers, cut off, latest news at cuet.samarth.ac.in
CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET UG results, direct link, toppers, cut off, latest news at cuet.samarth.ac.in

The date of release of results have been confirmed by UGC Chairman, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar on his official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “CUET-UG update: NTA is working hard to announce the CUET-UG results as soon as possible. NTA's target is to announce the results positively by tonight or tomorrow morning.”

Along with the declaration of results, the cut off marks, toppers name is also expected to be announced by the Agency. 

Around 14.90 lakh students have appeared for CUET UG examination that was conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023 in nine phases in 387 cities across India and 24 cities outside India. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 15, 2023 01:12 PM IST

    CUET 2023 result: How many candidates appeared 

    Around 14.90 lakh students have appeared for CUET UG examination this year across the country at various exam centres. 

  • Jul 15, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    CUET result 2023: Timeline of events 

    CUET UG 2023 exam date: May 21 to June 23, 2023 

    CUET UG provisional answer key release date: June 29, 2023 

    CUET UG 2023 answer key final release date: July 12, 2023 

    CUET UG 2023 result date: July 15 (night) or July 16 (morning)

  • Jul 15, 2023 01:00 PM IST

    CUET UG 2023 result: Date and time 

    CUET UG 2023 result will be announced today, July 15 or tomorrow morning, July 16, 2023. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news

CUET UG Result 2023 Live: NTA CUET UG results releasing by July 16 morning

competitive exams
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 01:08 PM IST

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET UG results will be announced tonight or tomorrow morning. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

CUET UG Result 2023 Live Updates: NTA CUET UG results, direct link, toppers, cut off, latest news at cuet.samarth.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections today at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key objection window closes today, July 15, 2023. Candidates can raise objections through cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2023 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections today at cuet.nta.nic.in
competitive exams
Published on Jul 15, 2023 08:41 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

ISRO VSSC admit card 2023 out for technical assistant and other posts

ISRO VSSC has released admit cards for Technical/Scientific/Library Assistant posts. Exam on July 30. Download hall tickets from www.vssc.gov.in.

ISRO VSSC admit card 2023 out for technical assistant and other posts
competitive exams
Published on Jul 14, 2023 05:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

XAT 2024 registration begins tomorrow at xatonline.in

XLRI Jamshedpur will open registration for XAT 2024 on July 15. The exam will be conducted on January 7, 2024, in various cities across India.

XAT 2024 registration begins tomorrow at xatonline.in
competitive exams
Published on Jul 14, 2023 04:57 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 released at upsconline.nic.in, download link here

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 released at upsconline.nic.in, download link here (HT file)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 14, 2023 01:58 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEECUP 2023 admit card releasing on July 16, here’s how to download

JEECUP 2023 admit card will be released on July 16, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the admit card.

JEECUP 2023 admit card releasing on July 16, here’s how to download (Hindustan Times)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 14, 2023 01:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 69th CCE & other exams: Number of vacancies increased, check revised list

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has increased the number of vacancies for the Integrated 69th Combined Competitive Examination to 379.

BPSC 69th CCE & other exams 2023: Number of vacancies increased (HT Photo)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 14, 2023 09:42 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Prelims answer key 2023 out, download link

BPSC has released the tentative answer key for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Preliminary exam on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Raise objections offline by July 22.

BPSC 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Prelims answer key 2023 out on bpsc.bih.nic.in (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 14, 2023 09:00 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

SSC Phase XI 2023 Selection Posts answer key out on ssc.nic.in, direct link

SSC Selection Post Phase XI 2023 answer key released. Download it from ssc.nic.in or use the link below.

SSC Selection Post Phase XI 2023 answer key out on ssc.nic.in
competitive exams
Published on Jul 14, 2023 08:36 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

CUET PG 2023 answer key released at cuet.nta.nic.in, download link here

CUET PG 2023 answer key has been released. Candidates can download the provisional answer key through direct link given below.

CUET PG 2023 answer key released at cuet.nta.nic.in, download link here (Shutterstock)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 13, 2023 07:36 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: How to download NTA CUET PG provisional answer key

CUET PG Answer Key 2023 has been released. Candidates can check the steps to download the answer key given below.

CUET PG Answer Key 2023: How to download provisional answer key
competitive exams
Updated on Jul 13, 2023 07:37 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NMC defers National Exit Test for final year MBBS students of 2019 batch

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Thursday deferred the National Exit Test (NExT) for final year MBBS students of 2019 batch.

NMC defers National Exit Test for final year MBBS students of 2019 batch
competitive exams
Published on Jul 13, 2023 05:04 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

KLEE 2023 registration for 5-year integrated LLB begins on cee.kerala.gov.in

KLEE 2023: Candidates can apply for the exam through cee.kerala.gov.in or use the link given below.

KLEE 2023 registration begins on cee.kerala.gov.in (Representational image)(Unsplash)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 13, 2023 03:12 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023: Registration begins on July 15, here’s how to apply

BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023 registration begins on July 15, 2023. Candidates can follow the steps to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 69th Prelims Exam 2023: Registration begins on July 15, here’s how to apply (HT)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 13, 2023 02:24 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE registration begins for new candidates today

JEECUP 2023 registration for new candidates begins today, July 13, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

JEECUP 2023: UPJEE registration begins for new candidates today (Praful Gangurde)
competitive exams
Published on Jul 13, 2023 01:28 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out