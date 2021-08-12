Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / CUSAT CAT Result 2021: Cochin University releases UG, PG rank list, check here
exam results

CUSAT CAT Result 2021: Cochin University releases UG, PG rank list, check here

CUSAT CAT Result 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result and rank list for UG, PG courses through the official site of CUSAT on admissions.cusat.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 10:41 AM IST
CUSAT CAT Result 2021: Cochin University releases UG, PG rank list, check here

Cochin University of Science and Technology has declared CUSAT CAT Result 2021. The University has released the UG, PG rank list along with the result. Candidates who have appeared for Common Admission Test can check their result and ranks on the official site of CUSAT on admissions.cusat.ac.in.

The CUSAT CAT result includes the name of the candidate, scores obtained by the candidates in the examination and their all India rank. To check the result and rank, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result

CUSAT CAT Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of CUSAT on admissions.cusat.ac.in.

• Click on CUSAT CAT Result link available on the home page.

• Fill in the login credentials and click on submit.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the basis of CUSAT CAT ranks secured by the candidates, the university will conduct the counselling process. The candidates who will qualify the examination will be eligible to apply for the counselling session. Candidates will also have to choose their choices of colleges during CUSAT CAT 2021 counselling.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cusat cat cusat exam result
TRENDING NEWS

Doggos get offended as human tries to speak cat with them. Watch

Yashraj Mukhate’s recent viral clip is for those who love to ‘safar’. Watch

11 YO Indian-American girl has been declared as one of world’s brightest student

Manipur CM shares clip of young ‘journalist’ reporting about new oxygen plant
TRENDING TOPICS
Parliament Session Live
Priyanka Chopra
Hartalika Teej 2021 Wishes
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Amitabh Bachchan
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP