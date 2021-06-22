Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

Delhi Govt announces class 9 and Class 11 results, direct link

Directorate of Education, Delhi has released the Class 9, 11 results 2021 on Tuesday, June 22.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 08:40 PM IST
As per the Directorate of Education, the pass percentage for the class 9 students is 80.3% and for class 11 student the pass percentage is 96.90%.

Directorate of Education, Delhi has released the Class 9, 11 results 2021 on Tuesday, June 22. Students of Class 9, 11 can check their results on the official site of the Directorate of Education, Delhi.

As per the Directorate of Education, the pass percentage for the class 9 students is 80.3% and for class 11 student the pass percentage is 96.90%.

Schools have also sent results of classes 9 and 11 to students through WhatsApp and SMS.

Here is the direct link to check Delhi govt school Class 9 and Class 11 results.

Steps to check the Delhi Govt schools class 9 and 11 result

Visit the official website of DoE

On the homepage click on the result link

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

A total of 2.58 lakh students were enrolled in 11 grade in 2020-21, out of which 2.45 lakh appeared for mid-term exams. The final results of students were collated based on mid-term and internal assessments. Based on this evaluation criteria, 1.97 lakh students in Class 9 passed in Delhi. Similarly, 1.70 lakh students enrolled in Class 11 out of which 1.69 lakh students appeared for exams and 1.65 students passed.

Note: All those students who have not appeared for any exams will be eligible for re-assessment. The reassessment will be based on class-based assignments, project work, and other assessments. Guidelines regarding the same will be released soon by the Directorate of Education.

