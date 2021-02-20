DHSE Kerala first year improvement exam 2020 result announced, check it here
Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala on Saturday announced the first year improvement results of Higher secondary examination 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the Kerala DHSE first year improvement exam held in December 2020 can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in
Steps to check DHSE Kerala first year improvement results 2020:
Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in
Click on the link ‘DHSE FIRST YEAR IMPROVEMENT EXAM RESULTS - DECEMBER 2020’
Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth and submit
Your results will be displayed on screen
Download and take its print out for future reference