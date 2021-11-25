Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DHSE Kerala plus one result: Official update awaited, list of websites to check
exam results

DHSE Kerala plus one result: Official update awaited, list of websites to check

DHSE Kerala plus one result date has not been confirmed officially. Students can check the result at Keralaresults.nic.in, Dhsekerala.gov.in as and when it is released.
DHSE Kerala plus one result: Official update awaited, list of websites to check(Getty Images)
Published on Nov 25, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The DHSE Kerala plus one result date has not been confirmed officially, yet. The exam was held in September-October and, reportedly, close to 4 lakh students had appeared in the exam. 

Official announcements related to class 11 and class 12 or plus one and plus two, respectively, are made through the website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in.

Announcement regarding the exam result date is also made through official Twitter handles.

Students who had appeared for the exam should check the official websites for updates on the exam result. HT Digital tried to contact DHSE officials to confirm the Kerala plus one result date but that didn’t elicit any response.

Media reports have quoted DHSE officials saying that the result is ready for declaration and it will be made available to students anytime soon.

On November 8, the principals were asked to submit the continuous evaluation (CE) marks of students within a day. “The results of candidates whose CE marks not received will be withheld and the Principal shall be responsible for the non publication of their results,” the DHSE had said.

DHSE Kerala plus one result 2021: List of websites to check

  • Dhsekerala.gov.in
  • Keralaresults.nic.in
  • Results.gov.in

Candidates can check the result using date of birth and roll number details.

