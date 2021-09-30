Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Dibrugarh University releases 6th semester UG exam result
exam results

Dibrugarh University releases 6th semester UG exam result

As per the details shared by the University, a total of 19039 candidates had appeared for BA sixth semester exam out of which 11673 amounting to 61.31% have passed. The overall pass percentage in BCom and BSc exams is 66.62% and 73.94%, respectively.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Dibrugarh University releases 6th semester UG result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dibrugarh University has released the result of the BA, BSc, and BCom sixth semester exams. The results are available on the official website of the university. Candidates can check the result using their roll number.

Dibrugarh University BA result

Dibrugarh University BCom result

Dibrugarh University BSc result

As per the details shared by the University, a total of 19039 candidates had appeared for BA sixth semester exam out of which 11673 amounting to 61.31% have passed.

In BCom a total of 3041 students had appeared for exam out of which 2026 candidates have passed.

In BSc a total of 3964 students had appeared for the sixth semester exam out of which 2931 candidates have passed.

The overall pass percentage in BCom and BSc exams is 66.62% and 73.94%, respectively.

Dibrugarh University result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website of Dibrugarh University
  • Click on the 6th semester result link
  • Download the result files
  • Check the result

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dibrugarh university
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Dibrugarh University Results 2021: B.A, B.Sc and B.Com result declared, check here 

NTA declares UPCET 2021 result, direct link here

UPCET 2021 results declared at ntaresults.nic.in

UPCET 2021 result declared: Know how to check
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Bypoll LIVE updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
New Excise Policy
India's Covid-19 tally
World Coffee Day 2021
World Maritime Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP