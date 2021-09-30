Dibrugarh University Results 2021: B.A, B.Sc and B.Com result declared, check here

Dibrugarh University has declared sixth-semester result for various undergraduate courses. The result has been declared for B.A, B.Sc and B.Com courses. Candidates who have appeared for the semester examination can check their result through the official site of Dibrugarh University on dibru.ac.in.

The overall pass percentage of B.A course is 61.31 percent, B.Com is 66.62 percent and B.Sc is 73.94 percent. A total of 11673 candidates passed B.A exam, 2026 passed B.Com and 2931 passed B.Sc. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

Dibrugarh University Results 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of Dibrugarh University on dibru.ac.in.

Click on result link available on the left hand side of the page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to select the course.

The result PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll number.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the official website, the result is also available on indiaresults.com and exametc.com.

In the event of any discrepancy detected by any candidate, he/she has to bring it to the notice of the Controller of Examinations within 1 (one) month from the date of declaration of result.