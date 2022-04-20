Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
DSE Odisha Result 2022 declared for TGT and IAT, here's direct link to check

DSE Odisha Result 2022 for TGT and IAT posts has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
DSE Odisha Result 2022 declared for TGT and other exam, direct link here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 20, 2022 02:18 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha has declared DSE Odisha Result 2022 for TGT and IAT. Candidates who have appeared for Trained Graduate Teacher exam and other exam conducted by the organisation can check the result through the official site of DSE Odisha on dseodisha.in. 

The result has been declared for Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu and PET for other exam and for TGT Arts, Science (PCM) and Science (CBZ). The CBT examination was conducted from March 3 to March 12, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check DSE Odisha Result 2022 for TGT

Direct link to check DSE Odisha Result 2022 for IAT

DSE Odisha Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Directorate of Secondary Education Odisha – dseodisha.in.
  • Click on DSE Odisha Result 2022 for TGT and Other Exam.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The rank list will also be released by the organisation in order of marks secured or normalized score secured by the candidates in the examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DSE, Odisha. 

