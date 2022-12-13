Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / DU PG third list released at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to check

DU PG third list released at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to check

exam results
Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:31 PM IST

Delhi University has released the PG third merit list aor PF admissions 2022.

DU PG third list released at admission.uod.ac.in(Satish Bate/HT File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk

The University of Delhi has released the DU PG third merit list 2022 for PG admission 2022. Candidates can check the DU PG third merit list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can apply against the DU PG third merit list till Wednesday, December 14. Colleges and departments will verify these applications by December 15.

The third merit list has been released for the following subjects: MA in Applied Psychology, MA in Economics, MA in Geography, MA in Hindi, MA in History, MA in Linguistics, MA in Psychology, MA in Social Work, MA in Urdu, MA/MSc in Mathematics, MCA, MS in Chemistry, MS in Geology, MS in Informatics, MS in Mathematics Education, MA in Operational Research, Post Graduate Diploma in Cyber Security, and Law (PGDCSL).

Direct link here

DU PG third list out: Know how to check

Visit the official website at admission.uod.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “PG Admission List”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Check the list and take a print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
du admissions merit list
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP