DU SOL Results 2022 declared for UG, PG courses at sol.du.ac.in, check here

School of Open Learning has declared DU SOL Results 2022. The results have been declared for UG, PG courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official site of SOL DU at sol.du.ac.in.

The undergraduate courses conducted in March/ April 2022, May/June 2022, postgraduate courses conducted in May/ June 2022, March/ April 2022 has been declared by the varsity. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check results here

DU SOL Results 2022: How to check results

Visit the official site of DU SOL at sol.du.ac.in.

Click on result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course name.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of DU SOL.

