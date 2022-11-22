DUET 2022: B.Ed Entrance Test result releasing date postponed, notice here

University of Delhi has postponed DU B.Ed Entrance Test Result 2022 releasing date. The new releasing date will be shared by the varsity soon. The official notice is available for candidates on the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

The B.Ed entrance examination was conducted on October 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. The test was conducted in computer based test mode only. The question paper consisted of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) of 4 marks each. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result when released through these simple steps given below.

DUET 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of DU at doe.du.ac.in.

Click on B.Ed Entrance Test result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The merit will be prepared on the basis of scores obtained in the Entrance Test. The test will be of 2 hours duration. There is negative marking for each wrong answer ONE mark would be deducted.

Official Notice Here

