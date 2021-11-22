DUET scorecard 2021 for 2 MPhil/PhD courses (List 2) released at nta.ac.in

DUET scorecard 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 result for 2 MPhil/PhD courses (List 2). Candidates, who appeared for these two 2 MPhil/PhD courses DUET-2021, can check the scorecard 2021 for the 2 MPhil/PhD courses.

The examination was held in computer based test (CBT) mode in 27 cities across India on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, and October 1.

The answer key challenges were made live from October 25, 2021 to October 27, 2021. The score cards are now hosted on this link. Candidates can login on the provided link and view/download/print their score card.

How to check score card of NTA-DUET 2021

Click on the given link: https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx

Enter form number and date of birth in YYYYMMDD format.

Click on the ‘View Score Card’ button and download the score card.