ESIC SSO Phase II Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Employees State Insurance Corporation has declared ESIC SSO Phase II result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in. The Phase II examination was conducted on July 23, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

For the post of SSO, total 153 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase III Computer Skill Test & Descriptive Test on the basis of their performance in Phase – II Main Exam. The Phase III computer skill test and descriptive test will be conducted on August 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check ESIC SSO Phase II Result 2022

ESIC SSO Phase II Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in.

Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

Press ESIC SSO Phase II Result 2022 link available on the page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ESIC.