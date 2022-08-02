Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / ESIC SSO Phase II Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

ESIC SSO Phase II Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

exam results
Published on Aug 02, 2022 07:18 PM IST
ESIC SSO Phase II Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through direct link given below. 
ESIC SSO Phase II Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check(ESIC/Twitter)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Employees State Insurance Corporation has declared ESIC SSO Phase II result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in. The Phase II examination was conducted on July 23, 2022 across the country at various exam centres.

For the post of SSO, total 153 candidates have been shortlisted for Phase III Computer Skill Test & Descriptive Test on the basis of their performance in Phase – II Main Exam. The Phase III computer skill test and descriptive test will be conducted on August 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check ESIC SSO Phase II Result 2022

ESIC SSO Phase II Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of ESIC on esic.nic.in.
  • Click on recruitment link available on the home page.
  • Press ESIC SSO Phase II Result 2022 link available on the page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ESIC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
esic exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP