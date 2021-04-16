Home / Education / Exam Results / Extend deadline for dissertation submission: TISS students to administration
With curfews in various cities across the country and limited mobility, students say they have not been able to finish their research work. Generally, the deadline for submitting a dissertation ends in March
By Priyanka Sahoo
PUBLISHED ON APR 16, 2021 09:59 AM IST
TISS, Mumbai. (HT archive)

As Covid-19 cases surge across the country, final year students at Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) have sought an extension to the deadline for submission of their dissertation projects.

All final year students of TISS have to complete a research dissertation of around six credits in their final semester.

However, with curfews in various cities across the country and limited mobility, students say they have not been able to finish their research work. Generally, the deadline for submitting a dissertation ends in March.

In a letter to the administration earlier this week, Progressive Students’ Forum (PSF), a student body at TISS, urged that they be allowed to submit their dissertation by May 15. The institute’s dean, academics, PK Shajahan, did not respond to queries. The campus remains shut and classes are being held online.

“In light of the sudden unexpected turn of events causing a spike in the Covid cases and with several states imposing lockdown-like restrictions, many students are struggling to complete their dissertation work within the prescribed time frame. Many institutions and transport facilities are facing restrictions and students find it difficult to meet their research requirements and to finish their work for submission,” said Asika VM from PSF in the letter, adding that it was unreasonable for the administration to expect the students to submit their dissertation.

“We request the administration to acknowledge this situation faced by the students and extend the date of submission of the dissertation to May 15.”

