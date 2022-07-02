FMGE June Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has declared FMGE June Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared Foreign Medical Graduate Examination can check the result through the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written examination was conducted on June 4, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE, June 2022 session can be downloaded from the website on/ after July 7, 2022. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check FMGE June Result 2022

FMGE June Result 2022: How to check

Visit the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in.

Click on FMGE June Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the result link.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept withheld. The schedule for in-person distribution of FMGE, June 2022 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately.