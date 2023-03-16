GATE 2023 entrance result announced by IIT Kanpur, here's direct link to check

GATE Result 2023: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has announced results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023. Candidates can login to the application portal on gate.iitk.ac.in to find out more details. The direct link is given below. GATE 2023 result live updates.

GATE 2023 result announced on gate.iitk.ac.in

One of the biggest entrance exams in India, around 6.8 lakh students took the postgraduate entrance test in Engineering and Technology, Science, Commerce, Architecture and Humanities subjects in order to secure admission and/or financial assistance.

GATE is also a crucial exam for job seekers as several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) use the exam result in their recruitment processes.

This year, GATE was administered by IIT Kanpur on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE under the Union Ministry of Education.

The entrance test took place on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. The provisional answer key was published on February 21.

Individual scorecards of GATE 2023 will be released by IIT Kanpur on March 21. After that, candidates can check the exam portal for information regarding counselling.

They should also check websites of institutions they want to apply for, and websites of PSUs, for updates on admissions and job opportunities through GATE score.

Here is the direct link to check GATE result:

