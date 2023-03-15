GATE 2023 result tomorrow on gate.iitk.ac.in, see details here

GATE 2023 Result: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will announce Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2023 result tomorrow, March 16. Once announced, candidates can check their scores by logging in to gate.iitk.ac.in.

While GATE results will be declared tomorrow, individual scorecards will be available for download on March 21.

The entrance test was conducted on February 4, 5, 11 and 12. Provisional answer key was released on February 21 and the objection window was closed on February 25. The final answer key of GATE is likely to be published along with result.

How to check GATE 2023 result

Go to the GATE 2023 website, gate.iitk.ac.in.

Login to the candidate portal or open the result link and enter the asked details.

Submit and view your scorecard.

Save a copy of the result page for future reference.

GATE is a national level exam held for various undergraduate subjects in Engineering and Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, and Arts.

GATE score is used for admission to and/or financial assistance to Master's and Doctoral programmes. Several PSUs use GATE score in their recruitment processes.