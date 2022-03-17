GATE Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has declared GATE Result 2022 on March 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check the result through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

IIT conducted GATE 2022 examination on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in two shifts on all days. The answer key was available on the portal on February 21, 2022 and candidates could challenge the answer keys from February 22 to February 25, 2022.

Direct link to check result here

GATE Result 2022: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.

Click on GATE Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The score card will be released by the Institute on March 21, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the score card through the official site of IIT GATE.