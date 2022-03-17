Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / GATE Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check
exam results

GATE Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

GATE Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
GATE Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check
Published on Mar 17, 2022 12:22 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has declared GATE Result 2022 on March 17, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering can check the result through the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in. 

IIT conducted GATE 2022 examination on February 5, 6, 12 and 13, 2022 across the country at various exam centres. The examination was conducted in two shifts on all days. The answer key was available on the portal on February 21, 2022 and candidates could challenge the answer keys from February 22 to February 25, 2022. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check result here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

GATE Result 2022: How to check 

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of IIT GATE on gate.iitkgp.ac.in.
  • Click on GATE Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

The score card will be released by the Institute on March 21, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the score card through the official site of IIT GATE. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gate iit result exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP