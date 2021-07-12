Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Goa Board Class 10 results 2021: GBSHSE SSC result declared, direct link

Goa Board Class 10 Results 2021: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the class 10 or SSC result on Monday, July 12. The Goa board SSC result is available on the official website of the Board.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 04:50 PM IST
This year the Board has declared the class 10 result without holding exams. The exams have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic keeping in view the safety of the students.

Link to check Goa Board SSC results

This year, the SSC result has been prepared by the Goa Board following a new scheme. The scheme's draft lays down several checks and balances, including de-recognition or penalty for a school if it is found indulging in malpractices while finalising the results of Class 10 students.

Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allotted will be given an opportunity to appear in an exam as and when conditions are conducive to hold the exam, according to the scheme.

"In cases where a school deliberately indulges in practices that are not consistent with fair, unbiased and objective practices of assessment, the board reserves the right to start de-recognition proceedings and/or impose financial penalty against the school or decide not to declare the result of class tenth for the school till the time it is not in conformity with the boards policy," the board has said.

