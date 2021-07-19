Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

Goa board class 12 result today

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the results of higher secondary school certificate (Class 12) on July 19, its official said on Sunday.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Goa board to announce Class 12 results on Monday(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Panaji, Jul 18 (PTI): The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the results of higher secondary school certificate (Class 12) on July 19, its official said on Sunday.

The board had cancelled the Class 12 exams this year due to the coronavirus situation and the students would be allotted marks on the basis of their internal assessment. Board chairman Bhagirath Shetye said that the board will formally declare the HSSC results at 5 pm on Monday.

The results would be announced at the Directorate of Education at Porvorim, Shetye said, adding that he would make a presentation on the analysis and other feature of the results. A total of 18,195 students studied in Class 12 of the Goa board this year.

