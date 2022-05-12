GSEB Class 12 Science Result 2022: 72.02% pass Gujarat HSC science exam

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)has announced the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam result on Tuesday, May 12. The GSEB class 12 or HSC science result is available on the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

This year the pass percentage for the Class 12 or HSC Science board exam is 72.02% for regular students. The HSC Science examinations were held in 140 centres across the state. Gujarat's Class 12 board exam was held from March 28 to April 12 for Science and General streams.

The pass percentage of the candidates who appeared for the Group A examination is 78.40% and for the Group B is 68.58 %. For the candidates who appeared for the Group AB the pass percentage is 78.38%.

A total of 61,469 male candidates have appeared for the examination and 42,995 female candidates have registered for the examination. A total of 95,361 regular students who took the board exams this year, 68,681 or about 72.02% candidates have cleared it.

This year around 1,08,154 total students were registered for the HSC Science examination out of which 1,04,464 candidates took the examination.

Direct link to check GSEB HSC Science result

GSEB Result 2022: How to Check Gujarat Board HSC result

Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Enter your credentials and click on Go

Keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Last your due to the raise in to the COVID 19 cases in the country. The GSEB board exams were cancelled and the result was based on the Class 10, Class 11, and Class 12 marks.

