GSEB HSC 12th Supplementary Result 2022 declared HSC Science/ general, link here

The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) on August 4 declared the HSC or class 12th supplementary result 2022. Students who appeared for HSC science / General July Purak Pariksha - 2022 check their scores at the official GSEB website at gseb.org. Candidates who have appeared for the GSEB HSC Purak Pariksha Exam 2022 can check the result through their seat number.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The GSEB HSC Purak Parisha 2022 was held in July of this year, allowing candidates who failed their HSC exams a second chance to score well in the class 12 exams.

Direct link to check result

GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2022: How to check

visit the official website at gseb.org

Key in your log in details

Enter your seat number and click on submit

The result will appear on your screen

Download and keep the copy of the same for future reference.