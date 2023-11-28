Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test 2023 released at sebexam.org, here's direct link

The State Examination Board, Gandhinagar has announced the result of the Teacher Aptitude Test (TAT) Higher Secondary (HS) Mains exam today, November 28, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test can check the results through the official website at sebexam.org.

Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test 2023 result announced

Candidates who want to appear for the verification of the marks can apply online at sebexam.org from December 1 to December 8, 2023.

Link to check the Gujarat TAT 2023 result is given below:

http://sebexam.org/Form/printResult

Gujarat Teacher Aptitude Test 2023 Higher Secondary result: Know how to check

Visit the Gujarat SEB portal at sebexam.org

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login credentials

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download the result and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the notice below:

