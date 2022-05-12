Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
GUJCET result 2022 announced on gseb.org, steps to check Gujarat CET result

Gujarat CET result 2022 has been announced on the official websites, gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Here are the steps to check.
GUJCET result 2022 announced on gseb.org, steps to check Gujarat CET result(HT file)
Updated on May 12, 2022 10:39 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

GSEB Gujarat CET result 2022 has been declared. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced Gujarat CET result 2022 on the official websites, gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. Candidates who took the test can check their marks using roll numbers and/or other details. LIVE UPDATES.

A total of 1,08,154 students registered for the entrance exam, of whom 1,04,464 students took the test. 

As many as 385 students have secured above 99 percentile in group A, and 684 students in group B. 

The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate professional courses at Gujarat colleges and institutes were held on April 18. The final answer key of GUJCET 2022 was released yesterday.

GSEB had allowed candidates to raise objections to the preliminary answer key. The final answer key and results have been prepared after resolving those objections.

GUJCET result 2022 direct link

How to check GUJCET result 2022

Go to the official website.

On the homepage, find and click on the result link.

Key in your credentials.

Login and view GUJCET 2022 result.

Download the scorecard.

As results have been declared, GSHSEB will now begin the counselling process for UG admissions. More details are awaited.

