Board of School Education, Haryana has declared Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for D.El.Ed Special Chance/Re-Appear Exam March-2023 can check their results through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023: How to check

Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023 declared at bseh.org.in, link here (Santosh Kumar)

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on Haryana D.El.Ed March Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to reappear for July 2023 D.El.Ed eam can apply for it from May 9 to May 23, 2023 without any late fees. With late fees of ₹100/- candidates can apply from May 24 to May 30, 2023, ₹300/- candidates can apply from May 31 to June 6, 2023 and ₹1000/- late fees from June 7 to June 13, 2023.

The application fees for D.El.Ed Re-appear exam is ₹800/- per subject and in more than one subject (re-appear) the examination fee is ₹200/- per additional subject and the maximum examination fee is ₹2000/-.