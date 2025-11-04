The Board of School Education, Haryana has declared HBSE September Result 2025. The September exam result has been declared for Class 10 and Class 12. Candidates can check the results on the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in. HBSE September Result 2025 for Class 10, 12 out at bseh.org.in, direct link to check here

The official notice reads, "The results of the candidates who appeared for the Secondary (Open School) Examination in September 2025 under CTP/OCTP/Re-Appear/Partial Improvement/Full Improvement/Additional Category/Mercy Chance have been declared on 03.11.2025. Candidates can check their results on the link provided on the Board's official website www.bseh.org.in."

Direct link to check Class 10 result Direct link to check Class 12 result HBSE September Result 2025: How to check To check the Class 10, 12 september exam results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

2. Click on HBSE September Result 2025 for Class 10, 12 links available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Class 10 september exam commenced on September 25 and concluded on October 3, 2025 and Class 12 exam commenced on September 25 and concluded on October 18, 2025. The exam for both Class 10, 12 was held in single shift- from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official website of HBSE.