HP Board class 12th result 2021 declared, 92.7% pass

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the Class 12th result today, July 14. Currently, the Board is releasing the result in a press conference, after which the result will be available online. The HPBOSE 12th result will be available on the official website, hpbose.org.

HP Board 12th result 2021

Out of the total 1,00,799 number of students who had appeared for the exam, 92.7% students have passed the exam. A total of 702 students have been placed in compartmental category.

In 2019 and 2020, the HP Board class 12th result was 62.1% and 76.07%, respectively.

This year, a total of 3,679 candidates have secured more than 90% marks. In 2019 and 2020, the number of candidates in 90-100 mark range was 1372 and 2288, respectively.

This year, the Board exam process was disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The result has been prepared on the basis of class 10th result, +1 result, 1st term, second term, pre-board, internal assessment, and practical marks.

HP board class 12th result: Know how to check

Candidates can check their results online by following these steps:

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

On the homepage, select ‘Result’ tab

Click on the link that reads “12th result” or alternatively, click on the direct link given above and proceed

Key in your HPBOSE roll number and click on the search.

Your HPBOSE 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print out of your HPBOSE 12th result 2021

The result of class 10th and class 12th SOS will be finalised within a week, the Board has informed.

The Board has said that candidates who are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the exam which is likely to be held in August or September.

The merit list of candidates will be declared after the exams are held, it added.

