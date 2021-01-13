IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / HP GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here's how to check
exam results

HP GDS results 2020 declared at appost.in, here's how to check

Candidates who have appeared in the HP Postal GDS recruitment 2020 can check their results online at appost.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:54 PM IST
HP GDS results 2020. (HT File)

The India Post has declared the results for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevkas (GDS) of the Himachal Pradesh postal circle on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HP Postal GDS recruitment 2020 can check their results online at appost.in.

How to check HP GDS results 2020:

Visit the official website at appost.in

On the homepage, under the “Results Released” section, click on the link that reads, “Himachal Pradesh (Cycle III - 634 Posts)”

The HP GDS results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Take the print out of the results for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india post gds recruitment india post recruitment
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.