Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / HPBOSE term 1 results 2022: HP Board 10th, 12th results expected today
exam results

HPBOSE term 1 results 2022: HP Board 10th, 12th results expected today

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 is expected to be released today at hpbose.org
HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: HP Board 10th, 12th results expected today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 is expected to be released today. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th and class 12th results can check their result through the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the board is in the process to finalize the result. It has been compiled and we are rechecking the weightage to be double sure that there is no mistake. It may be published today or tomorrow. If today we would do it by 5 pm. If not today tomorrow it will be definitely done.

HPBose term 1 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Oh the homepage click on the link given to check HPBOSE class 10th and class 12th result

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hp board +2 result hpbose hpbose.org
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP