HPBOSE term 1 results 2022: HP Board 10th, 12th results expected today

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2021-22 is expected to be released today. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10th and class 12th results can check their result through the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Chairman Suresh Kumar Soni said the board is in the process to finalize the result. It has been compiled and we are rechecking the weightage to be double sure that there is no mistake. It may be published today or tomorrow. If today we would do it by 5 pm. If not today tomorrow it will be definitely done.

HPBose term 1 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Oh the homepage click on the link given to check HPBOSE class 10th and class 12th result

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and keep a copy of the same for future reference