HPSSC fitter screening test result declared at hpsssb.hp.gov.in, direct link

HPSSC fitter screening test result: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the results for the Written Objective Type Screening Test for the post of Fitter (Hyd. Mech.)

Interested candidates can now check and download the result from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC conducted the screening test for the post of the fitter on September 11, 2022.

The commission received 7015 applications out of which 5882 applications were provisionally admitted.

A total of 4761 candidates appeared for the exam and 1121 candidates remained absent.

94 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process i.e. document verification.

HPSSC will conduct the document verification on November 24, 2022 at 9:30 am in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

“Candidates are directed to bring all the original eligibility related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of the downloaded application Form.” reads the official notification.

How to check the result

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in

Click on the results tab

Click on the result link for the post of fitter

The result pdf will appear on the screen

Check and download for future purposes

Check the results here. Click here.