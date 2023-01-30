Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
HPTET Result 2022: HPBOSE announces HP TET November results on hpbose.org

exam results
Published on Jan 30, 2023 11:34 AM IST

HPTET Result 2022: HPBOSE has declared Himachal Pradesh TET November results on hpbose.org.

(HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

HPTET Result 2022: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) November results, 2022. Candidates who took the test can now visit hpbose.org and download their scorecards. The direct link to view HP TET November result 2022 is also given below.

To check HPTET result, candidates will have to use their examination roll number and application number as login credentials.

Earlier this month, on January 4, HPBOSE had published answer key of HPTET and invited objections from candidates till January 9.

HPTET 2022 was conducted on December 10, 11, 12 and 25, 2022.

HPTET result 2022 direct link

How to check HPTET November result 2022

  1. Go to the official website, hpbose.org.
  2. Click on the HP TET November 2022 window.
  3. The login window will appear. Enter roll number, application number.
  4. Search for your result.
  5. Download the scorecard and save it for future uses.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of the board.

