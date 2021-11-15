Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / HSSC Art and Craft teacher recruitment final results 2021 out at hssc.gov.in
exam results

HSSC Art and Craft teacher recruitment final results 2021 out at hssc.gov.in

HSSC has released the final result for the Art and Craft teacher recruitment which was held in January to fill 816 vacancies.
HSSC Art and Craft teacher recruitment final results 2021 released (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result of the exam held on January 31, 2021 for the selection of art and craft teacher. The result and the list of successful candidates are available on the official website of the Commission, hssc.gov.in.

HSSC result

HSSC art and craft teacher result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website hssc.gov.in
  • Click on the respective result link
  • Download the PDF file
  • Check your roll number

Candidates have been selected on the basis of a written exam which carried a maximum of 200 marks and interview or viva-voce which carried a total of 25 marks.

The cut off mark for general category candidates is 142 marks and for general category waiting list it is 140 marks. The Commission has released the category wise cut off marks. Candidates can check details regarding this from the result file available on the official website.

The exam was held to fill 816 vacancies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hssc exam hssc.gov.in hssc
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UPSC civil services 2021 main exam in January, DAF soon at upsc.gov.in

JKPSC combined competitive prelims result declared; 4,544 qualify for main exam

Schools to hold National Achievement Survey on Friday, Delhi govt seeks deferment

HPSC declares result of exams held on September 14
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP