Home / Education / Exam Results / HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021 declared, here's direct link
exam results

HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021 declared, here's direct link

HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC Art and Craft Teacher recruitment exam can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:22 PM IST
JEE main Paper 1 exam 2021: Students coming out from exam centre in Lucknow on Wednesday.(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has declared the result for the recruitment examination of Art and Craft Teacher on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC Art and Craft Teacher recruitment exam can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.

The commission had conducted the recruitment examination on January 31, 2021.

'The Scrutiny of Documents of the shortlisted candidates will be held From 01.03.2021 to 03.03.2021 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector-3, Panchkula as per schedule to be notified shortly on Commission's Website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. They are also directed to bring all original documents, a set of attested copies of all documents, a filled Scrutiny form, one Id Proof, and a self-attested copy of the downloaded application form," reads the official results notice.

Direct link to check the HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021.

How to check the HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Visit the official website at hssc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the "Results" section and click on the link that reads, "Result of Written Examination and notice to candidates for Scrutiny of Documents for the post of Art & Craft Teacher, Cat No. 22"

The HSSC Art and Craft Teacher results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haryana staff selection commission hssc recruitment
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP