HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Haryana CET result

Nov 20, 2023 12:09 PM IST

  • HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Result of the exam and the final answer key will be released on hssc.gov.in and nta.nic.in.

HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on November 13 closed the answer key objection window for the group D Common Eligibility Test (HSSC Group D CET 2023). Next, result of the exam and the final answer key will be released. Candidates should regularly visit websites hssc.gov.in and nta.nic.in for updates.

HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 Live: Haryana CET result awaited on hssc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the commission at 798 exam centres of Haryana and Chandigarh. A total of 13,75,151 candidates were registered for the examination which is being held for 13,536 vacancies.

When available, direct links to check HSSC group D CET result and answer key will be shared here. Follow this live blog for all the latest updates.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 20 Nov 2023 12:09 PM

    Haryana CET result 2023: Answer key released

    Earlier this month, HSSC had released answer key of the group D CET and the objection window was closed on November 13. Final answer key and results are expected next.

  • Mon, 20 Nov 2023 11:54 AM

    HSSC group D result: Important websites

    HSSC website for results: hssc.gov.in

    NTA website: nta.nic.in

