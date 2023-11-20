HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on Haryana CET result

HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 Live Updates: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on November 13 closed the answer key objection window for the group D Common Eligibility Test (HSSC Group D CET 2023). Next, result of the exam and the final answer key will be released. Candidates should regularly visit websites hssc.gov.in and nta.nic.in for updates.

HSSC Group D CET Result 2023 Live: Haryana CET result awaited on hssc.gov.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on behalf of the commission at 798 exam centres of Haryana and Chandigarh. A total of 13,75,151 candidates were registered for the examination which is being held for 13,536 vacancies.

