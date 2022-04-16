IB ACIO II Final Result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check

Ministry of Home Affairs, MHA has declared IB ACIO II Final Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer examination can check their result through the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in.

The final result was declared on the basis of combined performance in Tier I exam that was conducted from February 18 to 20, 2021, Tier II examination that was conducted on June 25, 2021 and Tier III examination that was conducted in March 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check IB ACIO II Final Result 2020&nbsp;</strong>

IB ACIO II Final Result 2020: How to check

Visit the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in.

Click on whats new section and IB ACIO II Final Result 2020 link will appear on the screen.

Press the result link and a new page will open.

Enter the necessary details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive i.e. ACIO-II/Exe. in the organisation. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MHA.