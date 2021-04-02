Home / Education / Exam Results / IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check
exam results

IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in. Direct link to check result below.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 09:41 AM IST
IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Intelligence Bureau has declared IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) – Grade II/ Executive Examination 2020 can check the result through the official site of Ministry of Home Affairs on mha.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on February 18, 19 and 20, 2021.

The answer key was released on February 25, 2021. Candidates had to submit their objections till the fourth day after the release of the answer key. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in.

• Click on IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in the Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2018: Revised final result out, check here

SSC CGL final results 2018 declared at ssc.nic.in, check here

CBSE Group A recruitment scorecards 2021 released at cbse.gov.in

IBPS SO main and interview result 2021 declared at ibps.in, here's direct link

The Ministry of Home Affairs will fill 2000 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) – Grade-II posts in the organization. The registration process was started on December 19, 2020 and ended on January 9, 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
exam result union ministry of home affairs intelligence bureau intelligence bureau officer
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP