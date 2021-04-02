IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

Intelligence Bureau has declared IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) – Grade II/ Executive Examination 2020 can check the result through the official site of Ministry of Home Affairs on mha.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on February 18, 19 and 20, 2021.

The answer key was released on February 25, 2021. Candidates had to submit their objections till the fourth day after the release of the answer key. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in.

• Click on IB ACIO Tier I Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the basis of their performance & normalization of marks in the Tier-I exam, candidates would be shortlisted for the Tier-II exam at 10 times the number of vacancies, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum cut-off.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will fill 2000 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) – Grade-II posts in the organization. The registration process was started on December 19, 2020 and ended on January 9, 2021.