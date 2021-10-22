IB ACIO Tier II Results 2021 declared, direct link to check result

Ministry of Home Affairs has declared IB ACIO Tier II Results 2021. The result has been declared for Tier II exam for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) – Grade II post. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in.

The Tier II examination was conducted on July 25, 2021 in the country for those candidates who qualified the Tier I exam. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

IB ACIO Tier II Results 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in.

Click on IB ACIO Result 2021 for Tier II exam link available on the home page.

A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll number.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, on the basis of combined performance in Tier-I exam (objective type) held during Feb 18-20, 2021 & Tier-II exam (subjective type) held on July 25, 2021 for the post of ACIO-II/Exe in IB, the candidates with following roll numbers have been shortlisted for Psychometric Test & Interviews. Call letters for Psychometric Test would be sent at the registered email ID of the candidates.

