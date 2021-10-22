Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / IB ACIO Tier II Results 2021 declared, direct link to check result
exam results

IB ACIO Tier II Results 2021 declared, direct link to check result

IB ACIO Tier II Results 2021 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
IB ACIO Result 2021 for Tier II exam declared, check result here
Published on Oct 22, 2021 03:44 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ministry of Home Affairs has declared IB ACIO Tier II Results 2021. The result has been declared for Tier II exam for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) – Grade II post. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result through the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in.

The Tier II examination was conducted on July 25, 2021 in the country for those candidates who qualified the Tier I exam. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

Direct link to check result here 

IB ACIO Tier II Results 2021: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of MHA on mha.gov.in.
  • Click on IB ACIO Result 2021 for Tier II exam link available on the home page.
  • A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll number.
  • Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, on the basis of combined performance in Tier-I exam (objective type) held during Feb 18-20, 2021 & Tier-II exam (subjective type) held on July 25, 2021 for the post of ACIO-II/Exe in IB, the candidates with following roll numbers have been shortlisted for Psychometric Test & Interviews. Call letters for Psychometric Test would be sent at the registered email ID of the candidates.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
intelligence bureau intelligence bureau officer exam result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

AP LAWCET results 2021 declared, here’s direct link for result and score card

OU declares TS CGPET results 2021 at tscpget.com, direct link for rank cards

AIAPGET Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check scorecard

AP PGECET Result 2021 declared, direct link to check result & download rank card
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP